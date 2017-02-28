Legionella Testing Market to Reach $352.6 Million by 2025 - Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Legionella Testing Market 2013-2025" report to their offering.

The global legionella testing market is expected to reach USD 352.6 million by 2025. The increasing prevalence of Legionella-related disorders, along with requirements of rapid diagnostic procedures, is expected to drive the industry growth.

According to CDC, the number of people suffering from Legionnaires' disease was 4,548 in 2013. The incidence of pneumonia and related disorders is constantly rising due the contaminated environment. The rising incidence of Legionellosis will drive the market growth in the coming years, especially in the industrial sector.

The conventional bacterial testing is least preferred nowadays, since it is labor intensive and time consuming. Against the difficulties faced due to the conventional microbial testing methods, rapid automated tests are gaining popularity in the industry.

Key Findings:



Water testing has been identified as the largest testing type segment in terms of revenue, due to increased water testing activities in various industries as a preventive measure to control infections.

Water testing has also been projected as fastest growing segment over the forecast period followed by IVD testing.

Microbial culture held the majority of market share in 2015 in terms revenue.

PCR is expected to be the fastest growing water testing type over the forecast period.

Urine antigen tests were identified as the largest IVD testing segment.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology & Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Legionella Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Legionella Testing: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Legionella Testing: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & Application



6 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned



Alere, Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd

Hologic, Inc.

Pro-lab Diagnostics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.



