Paris, 28 February 2017

Direct Energie

2016 revenue

Strong revenue growth: +66.5% to €1,692.4 million

Continued sales momentum:

782,000 gross acquisitions of customer sites in France over the period

2,115,000 customer sites in portfolio as of 31 December 2016

Current operating income guidance confirmed around €85 million for 2016

€ m 31/12/2016 (*) 31/12/2015 Change Revenue from ordinary activities over 12 months (*) 1,692.4 1,016.5 66.5% Of which revenue excluding margin on energy management 1,677.0 1,016.8 64.9% Of which contribution of margin on energy management 15.4 (0.3) - € m Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change Revenue from ordinary activities in Q4 (*) 506.6 330.2 53.4% Of which revenue excluding margin on energy management 496.4 330.7 50.1% Of which contribution of margin on energy management 10.2 (0.5) -

(*) 2016 Accounts not closed and not audited, 2016 estimated revenue

Growth in revenue again very strong over the year at +66.5%

After a solid 2016 fourth quarter showing again strong growth in revenue to €506.6 million (+53.4% compared with the same period in 2015), annual revenue totalled €1,692.4 million compared to a target of €1,500 million, a record increase of 66.5%. This performance is driven notably by the steady acceleration in customer acquisition momentum in France, with 782,000 gross customer sites acquired over the year (compared with 594,000 in 2015, i.e. an increase of 31.6%), of which 200,000 in the final quarter of 2016 alone.

The end of the "yellow" and "green" regulated sales tariffs since 1 January 2016 enabled the Group to significantly strengthen its presence in the Major Accounts segment (107,000 gross customer sites acquired), contributing €532.6 million in revenue in 2016, compared with under €200 million in 2015.

Also to note the activity of the Bayet power plant contributing for the first time over a full year to the margin on energy management for €11.8 million. Annual production amounted to 1,373 GWh, of which 638 GWh in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Over 2 million customer sites in the portfolio

At the end of 2016, the Group's customer portfolio in France reached 2,063,000 sites compared with 1,591,000 a year earlier. The net acquisition of 472,000 sites shows a 29.7% increase in the customer portfolio. By segment and by energy, the breakdown is as follows:

In thousands End 2016 End 2015 Change Residentials 1,705 1,337 +27.5% Professionals 121 106 +14.2% Major accounts 237 148 +60.8%

In thousands End 2016 End 2016 Change Electricity 1,607 1,248 +28.8% Gas 456 343 +32.6%

The Belgian business continues its commercial development on a competitive market, with its portfolio doubling over the year to approximately 52,000 customer sites at the end of 2016.

Next publication:

2016 results: 13 March 2017 after trading

ISIN code: FR0004191674 / Ticker symbol: DIREN / Euronext Paris, Compartment B

About Direct Energie

Third-largest French electricity and gas provider, the Direct Energie Group has already acquired and earned the trust of more than 2 million residential and professional customer sites in France and Belgium (under the Poweo brand). Integrated energy provider, the Group is involved in generation, electricity and gas supply, as well as the sale of energy services to its customers.

Direct Energie's success has been underpinned for more than 14 years by its technical expertise, excellent customer relations and capacity for innovation.

In 2016, the Group reported consolidated revenue of €1.69 billion.

For more information, visit our website: www.direct-energie.com

Press contact:

Image Sept

Grégoire Lucas - glucas@image7.fr (mailto:glucas@image7.fr) - Tel + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 94

Marie Artzner - martzner@image7.fr (mailto:martzner@image7.fr) - Tel + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 31 or + 33 (0)6 75 74 31 73

CM-CIC Market Solutions

Stéphanie Stahr - stephanie.stahr@cmcic.fr (mailto:stephanie.stahr@cmcic.fr) - Tel + 33 (0)1 53 48 80 57

Direct Energie

Mathieu Behar - mathieu.behar@direct-energie.com (mailto:mathieu.behar@direct-energie.com) - Tel +33 (0)6 12 48 85 85

Appendix 1 : segment information

In thousands of euros Commercial trade Production Total Total France Belgium France France Belgium Revenue 31/12/2016 (*) Revenue from ordinary activities 1,647,961 32,632 11,835 1,659,796 32,632 1,692,429 Revenue 31/12/2015 Revenue from ordinary activities 1,008,290 7,723 523 1,008,812 7,723 1,016,535

Direct Energie: 2016 revenue (http://hugin.info/143545/R/2083008/785137.pdf)



