The Echopulse® device for the non-invasive treatment of benign tumors won the "Best New Health Products Pharmaceutical Product" category

German insurance BKK VBU now covers echotherapy for benign thyroid nodules

Regulatory News:

Theraclion (Paris:ALTHE)(Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announced that it has taken key steps in Germany with the award of the Gold German Stevie Award in the "Best New Health Pharmaceutical Product" category but also with the coverage by the BKK VBU (Betriebskrankenkasse Verkehrsbund Union) of the echotherapy for benign thyroid nodules.

Award of the Gold German Stevie Award

Theraclion won the Stevie Award with its Echopulse®, its non-invasive solution for the treatment of fibroadenomas and benign thyroid nodules that has experienced rapid market adoption in Germany.

Every year this prize is awarded to companies, organizations, or individuals for their outstanding achievements. The award ceremony will take place in Hamburg (Germany) on March 31, 2017.

"We are very proud to be awarded the gold 2017 German Stevie Award," said David Caumartin, CEO of Theraclion. "This prestigious award confirms that we have developed a groundbreaking alternative to the invasive treatment methods for benign nodules of breast and thyroid with Echopulse®. We are convinced that this approach will be a promising option for cancer therapy."

"Being recognized for such a prestigious award next to renowned companies like, for example, Merck KGaA, Frankfurt Airport, Panasonic or the Deutsche Telekom is truly an honor for Theraclion and an appreciation of the excellent work done so far," added Wolfram Eichner, member of Theraclion's board.

Echopulse®, the non-invasive and gentle alternative to surgery with ultrasound

Echopulse® is a medical device for the treatment of benign thyroid nodules and breast fibroadenomas with therapeutic ultrasound, called echotherapy. The non-invasive treatment is performed on an outpatient basis and comes as a gentle alternative to surgery avoiding cuts, scars, or a long hospital stay. During the treatment, the nodules are treated at a level of precision within a millimeter, using High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU). The surrounding tissue is completely preserved, while only the nodules are destroyed.

New coverage for echotherapy in Germany

The BKK VBU, a German health insurer covering almost half a million Germans, has recently joined the integrated care contract for echotherapy for thyroid nodules. Initially, the insurer covered the treatment exclusively for breast fibroadenoma, but now its members will also be reimbursed for the treatment costs of thyroid nodules.

"The broadening of patient access to echotherapy is crucial to clinical adoption of the therapy," said Anja Kleber, VP Marketing and Market Access Theraclion. "Patients who previously would have seen their thyroid removed, will have access to a completely non-invasive, organ preserving method."

About the Stevie Award Ceremony

The Stevie Awards ceremony, which was awarded for the first time in 2002, is one of the world's leading prizes and is aimed for international companies of all sizes. Today, the Stevie Awards consist of six different programs, competing around the world. The German Stevie Awards are a high-caliber economic award for the German business world. Outstanding achievements are distinguished in more than 80 different categories : the manager of the year in more than 30 sectors, the marketing campaign of the year , and the product of the year .For more information, please visit www.stevieawards.com

About Theraclion

Theraclion is a French company specializing in high-tech medical equipment using therapeutic ultrasound. Drawing on leading-edge technologies, Theraclion has designed and manufactured an innovative solution for echotherapy, the Echopulse®, allowing non-invasive tumor treatment through ultrasound-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound. Theraclion is ISO 13485 certified and has received the CE mark for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules. Based in Malakoff, near Paris, France Theraclion has brought together a team of 34 people, 50% of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials. For more information, please visit Theraclion's website: www.theraclion.com

Theraclion is listed on Alternext Paris

PEA-PME eligible

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN Code: FR0010120402

