Technavio's latest report on the global aerospace nanotechnology marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005131/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global aerospace nanotechnology market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global aerospace nanotechnology market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on applications (space and defense and commercial aviation) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global aerospace nanotechnology market size is projected to grow to USD 5.95 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period. The use of nanotechnology or nanomaterial in aerospace components ensures operational superiority, enhances the physical properties of structural and non-structural polymers, and deliver efficient nano- and micro-sensors used in spacecraft.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56727

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global aerospace nanotechnology marketaccording to Technavio aerospace and defense research analysts are:

Emergence of zero-fuel aircraft

Nanotechnology in maritime warfare systems

Advancements in stealth technology used in airborne platforms

Emergence of zero-fuel aircraft

"Zero-fuel aircraft use photovoltaic panels to utilize solar energy to provide necessary thrust to the engines. The Solar Impulse 2, a solar-powered prototype had nano carbon fiber reinforced structural components to reduce the overall weight of the body," says Avimanyu Basu, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for aerospace research.

Currently, there is an increasing interest in the commercial and civil sectors for using zero-fuel aircraft in applications such as agriculture, aerial photography, 3D mapping, wildlife protection, and provision of internet access in remote places. The initiative is nurturing the global aerospace and defense industries to embrace a long-term development strategy of zero-fuel aircraft concept, thereby driving market growth.

Nanotechnology in maritime warfare systems

Many governments are emphasizing on employing nanotechnology to improve the capabilities of submerged and marine combat platforms. Nanotechnology provides freedom to the developers in terms of design and lets them produce micro-sensors that can be scattered on the ocean floor for detecting enemy submarines. Shortly, nanostructured materials will play a vital role in producing a new class of energetic materials and be a key enabler of most advancements that marine combat environment will experience in the coming two decades.

Advancements in stealth technology used in airborne platforms

"Stealth technology promotes the use of passive electronic countermeasures to make aircraft, submarines, ships, missiles, and satellites less visible or undetectable by detection platforms. Currently, the most popularly used radar-absorbent material is the iron ball paint containing nanoscopic spares," says Avimanyu.

India is expected to enter into a co-development agreement with Russia to implement the design and development of fifth-generation stealth aircraft in the coming years. Similar R&D efforts towards the improvement of stealth platform during the forecast period will have a positive impact on the adoption rate of nanotechnology.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Aerospace Fasteners Market 2017-2021

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2016-2020

Global Aerospace Composite Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like aerospace componentsdefense, and space. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228005131/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com