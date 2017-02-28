High-speed rail projects are becoming increasingly popular around the world. According toInfiniti Research, the growing population is driving the need for efficient transit, and railways are second only to air travel in terms of speed. As the technology for high-speed trains becomes more common, more countries and cities are considering integrating them into transportation infrastructure. However, in places like the United States, they're also facing opposition and delays, and implementation has been far from smooth.

In Texas, some lawmakers and private citizens are fighting the state's plans to build a high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas. The proposed train route would run through private property in some areas, and the property owners are strongly objecting. Politicians have filed legislation in an effort to stop the development, citing private property and also the cost of the project and its effect on taxpayers.

In California, construction of a high-speed rail line between San Francisco and Los Angeles is well underway, but is facing political and financial setbacks as well. Republican members of congress have successfully frozen a grant that would help pay for the project, with the intent of auditing it before releasing the money. This combined with lawsuits and planning issues means that the project will continue to be delayed.

Even projects that promise popular services and improved efficiency can face strenuous objections, and any large construction undertaking will have to deal with delays, legal issues, and other obstacles. In addition to these obstacles, the transportation industry as a whole faces several common challenges in the form of rising fuel costs, demanding customers, and optimizing delivery times. Balancing risk and reward can be difficult when deciding whether to initiate a large project, and market intelligence can help ensure you have all the information you need to make such an involved decision. Making more informed decisions helps companies achieve sustainability, improved market share, and cost reduction.

