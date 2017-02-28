Corrected statement of cash flows Based on preliminary unaudited results Company's sales over whole year 2016 ammounted to 90.5 million euros or 7 % higher compared to sales a year ago. Sales revenue over the whole year 2015 resulted to 80.4 million euros. In 2016 Company earned 4.5 million euros net profit or 3.5 times more compared to a net profit a year ago. Net profit in 2015 was 1.2 million euros.



Please find attached presentation of operational results of Vilkyskiu pienine AB for the twelve months of 2016.



Vilija Milaseviciute Economics and Financial Director Tel.: +370 441 55 102



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=617969