EXEL INDUSTRIES: Sale of the company "RAM Environnement"

Sale of the company "RAM Environnement"

Paris, 28 February 2017 - EXEL Industries has sold off RAM Environnement to R3S International.

RAM Environnement, based in Saint Denis de l'Hôtel (45), is a French company specialising in solutions for dust abatement. The company generates revenue of under €1 million.

"By selling RAM Environnement to R3S International, we are clarifying our strategy", commented Guerric Ballu, CEO of EXEL Industries. "This niche activity is not a part of our core business and its markets (quarries, mines, ports, etc.) provide no source of synergies with the rest of the Group. As a result, we set out to find a buyer able to develop RAM Environnement and keep the company's customers satisfied over the long term. R3S International, already operating in these markets through TECLINEA, showed an interest and together we closed the sell-off of RAM Environnement's securities."

"The acquisition of RAM Environnement now gives R3S International a position of global leader for dust abatement solutions. The complementarity between RAM Environnement and TECLINEA, particularly for mobile dusting solutions, means we can provide customers with an even more extensive offering for dust abatement. By tapping into this synergy, the two companies are on a mission to pursue their global development, just like the rest of the Group," said Stéphane Sclafert, Chairman of R3S International.

EXEL Industries' main businesses are agricultural sprayers (world leader) and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the retail water supply solutions market (European leader) and the sugar beet harvesters market (world leader). EXEL Industries is continually expanding its markets by means of constant innovation and an international strategy. EXEL Industries employs around 3750 people spread over 29 countries on 5 continents.

