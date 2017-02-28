India Home Automation Market - Expected to Cross INR 30,000 Crore by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The India Home Automation Market is expected to cross the figure of INR 30,000 Crore by 2022. Home Automation in India is creating big opportunities, not only for Indian automation companies, but also for foreign companies. At present residential customers have the highest market share, whereas in product category, the security market is the clear winner in the market.
Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad and Bangalore have a combined market share of more than 50 percent in the total home automation market.
This market research report is 129 pages with 33 Figures and 14 Tables studies the India Home Automation Market and its future evolution over the next 6 years.
This Report Studies the India Home Automation Market from 8 View Points:
- India Home Automation Market & Forecast
- India Home Automation Market Share & Forecast
- India Home Automation Market Analysis by Product Category
- India Home Automation Market Analysis by Customer Category
- India Home Automation Market Analysis by City
- India Home Automation Market Share in IoT Market
- India Home Automation Companies Product Profiling
- India Home Automation Start-ups Product Profiling
- India Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Market Share in India Home Automation
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- What is Home Automation Market in India and its Future Potential?
- What is Lighting Home Automation Market in India?
- What is Security Home Automation Market in India?
- What is Heating Home Automation Market in India?
- What is Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Home Automation Market in India?
- What is Entertainment Home Automation Market in India?
- What is Residential Home Automation Market in India?
- What is Commercial Home Automation Market in India?
- What is Hospitality Home Automation Market in India?
Companies Profiled:
- Larsen & Toubro
- Schneider Electric
- Johnson Controls
- AMX LLC
- Crestron Electronics
- Home Brain
- Pert
- Silvan Innovation Labs
- Oakter
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)
3. India Home Automation Share & Forecast (2013 - 2022)
4. By Product - India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)
5. By User Types - India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)
6. India Home Automation Market Analysis by Cities
7. India Home Automation Product Profiling
8. Smart City Project Boost in India Home Automation Market
9. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Home Automation Market Share Analysis
10. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Product Profiling
11. India Home Automation Market - Growth Driver
12. India Home Automation Market - Challenges
13. Home Automation Company Strategy in India
14. Established Company Profiling
15. Startup Company Profiling
