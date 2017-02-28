sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.02.2017 | 18:16
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

India Home Automation Market - Expected to Cross INR 30,000 Crore by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Home Automation Market Forecast" report to their offering.

The India Home Automation Market is expected to cross the figure of INR 30,000 Crore by 2022. Home Automation in India is creating big opportunities, not only for Indian automation companies, but also for foreign companies. At present residential customers have the highest market share, whereas in product category, the security market is the clear winner in the market.

Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad and Bangalore have a combined market share of more than 50 percent in the total home automation market.

This market research report is 129 pages with 33 Figures and 14 Tables studies the India Home Automation Market and its future evolution over the next 6 years.

This Report Studies the India Home Automation Market from 8 View Points:

  • India Home Automation Market & Forecast
  • India Home Automation Market Share & Forecast
  • India Home Automation Market Analysis by Product Category
  • India Home Automation Market Analysis by Customer Category
  • India Home Automation Market Analysis by City
  • India Home Automation Market Share in IoT Market
  • India Home Automation Companies Product Profiling
  • India Home Automation Start-ups Product Profiling
  • India Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Market Share in India Home Automation

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What is Home Automation Market in India and its Future Potential?
  • What is Lighting Home Automation Market in India?
  • What is Security Home Automation Market in India?
  • What is Heating Home Automation Market in India?
  • What is Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Home Automation Market in India?
  • What is Entertainment Home Automation Market in India?
  • What is Residential Home Automation Market in India?
  • What is Commercial Home Automation Market in India?
  • What is Hospitality Home Automation Market in India?

Companies Profiled:

  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Schneider Electric
  • Johnson Controls
  • AMX LLC
  • Crestron Electronics
  • Home Brain
  • Pert
  • Silvan Innovation Labs
  • Oakter

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)

3. India Home Automation Share & Forecast (2013 - 2022)

4. By Product - India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)

5. By User Types - India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)

6. India Home Automation Market Analysis by Cities

7. India Home Automation Product Profiling

8. Smart City Project Boost in India Home Automation Market

9. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Home Automation Market Share Analysis

10. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Product Profiling

11. India Home Automation Market - Growth Driver

12. India Home Automation Market - Challenges

13. Home Automation Company Strategy in India

14. Established Company Profiling

15. Startup Company Profiling

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g5gjq5/india_home

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire