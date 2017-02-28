India Home Automation Market - Expected to Cross INR 30,000 Crore by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Home Automation Market Forecast" report to their offering.

The India Home Automation Market is expected to cross the figure of INR 30,000 Crore by 2022. Home Automation in India is creating big opportunities, not only for Indian automation companies, but also for foreign companies. At present residential customers have the highest market share, whereas in product category, the security market is the clear winner in the market.



Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad and Bangalore have a combined market share of more than 50 percent in the total home automation market.



This market research report is 129 pages with 33 Figures and 14 Tables studies the India Home Automation Market and its future evolution over the next 6 years.



This Report Studies the India Home Automation Market from 8 View Points:



India Home Automation Market & Forecast

India Home Automation Market Share & Forecast

India Home Automation Market Analysis by Product Category

India Home Automation Market Analysis by Customer Category

India Home Automation Market Analysis by City

India Home Automation Market Share in IoT Market

India Home Automation Companies Product Profiling

India Home Automation Start-ups Product Profiling

India Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Market Share in India Home Automation

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is Home Automation Market in India and its Future Potential?

and its Future Potential? What is Lighting Home Automation Market in India ?

? What is Security Home Automation Market in India ?

? What is Heating Home Automation Market in India ?

? What is Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Home Automation Market in India ?

? What is Entertainment Home Automation Market in India ?

? What is Residential Home Automation Market in India ?

? What is Commercial Home Automation Market in India ?

? What is Hospitality Home Automation Market in India ?

Companies Profiled:



Larsen & Toubro

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

AMX LLC

Crestron Electronics

Home Brain

Pert

Silvan Innovation Labs

Oakter



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)



3. India Home Automation Share & Forecast (2013 - 2022)



4. By Product - India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)



5. By User Types - India Home Automation Market (2013 - 2022)



6. India Home Automation Market Analysis by Cities



7. India Home Automation Product Profiling

8. Smart City Project Boost in India Home Automation Market



9. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Market & Home Automation Market Share Analysis



10. Indian Internet of Things (IoT) Product Profiling



11. India Home Automation Market - Growth Driver



12. India Home Automation Market - Challenges



13. Home Automation Company Strategy in India



14. Established Company Profiling



15. Startup Company Profiling

