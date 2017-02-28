Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-02-28 18:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on preliminary unaudited results Company's sales over whole year 2016 accounted to 150.1 million euros or 8.3% lower compare with sales a year ago. Sales resulted over the whole year 2015 were 163.8 million euros.



In 2016 Company earned 1.707 million euros net profit or 37% less compare with a net profit a year ago. Net profit in 2015 was 2.662 million euros.



The company has plans to invest in production modernization about 11 million euros over the year 2017. We expect that new investments will allow us to achieve about 10% of sales growth during year 2017.



Audrius Statulevicius



CFO



(+370 5) 246 1419



