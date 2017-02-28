SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - The 2017 East County Honors Annual Awards Gala presented by the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce recognized Anderson Plumbing Heating & Air as the 'Home and Business Improvement Industry Business of the Year' at a recent event held at the MCAS Miramar Commissioned Officers Club.

According to Mary Jean Anderson, president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, "We are so grateful for these recognitions. Our team works so hard to wow every client, every day in every way. These honors lift our team up and motivate us to continue to build on our reputation for excellence."

"We believe that our individualized training program prepares our team for success -- whether it's the plumbing, drains, heating and air conditioning technicians or our office support staff, customer service reps or sales team, everyone gets the training they need to excel. And that translates to a great customer experience," added Anderson.

The East County Honors Annual Awards Gala has become the premier celebration in East San Diego County. The event honors businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and recognizes the tremendous and lasting impact they have made in the community. The event also serves as a fundraiser for community programs and services supported by the Chamber throughout the year.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more info.

Contact:

Mary Jean Anderson

mj@andersonpha.com

619.873.1460