Gunshot Detection System Market Worth 3,099.8 Million USD by 2022

The report "Gunshot Detection System Market by Application (Homeland, And Defense), Installation Type (Fixed, Wearable, and Vechicle Mounted), Product Type (Indoor, and Outdoor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 726.3 Million in 2016 to USD 3,099.8 Million in 2022, at a CAGR of 27.36% during the forecast period.

Browse 89 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 155 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Gunshot Detection System Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gunshot-detection-systems-market-58054729.html

The base year considered for the study is 2015 and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2022.

Factors such as increasing incidences of shooting at schools, universities, public places, and hospitals are driving the gunshot detection system market.

The homeland application segment is expected to lead the gunshot detection system market during the forecast period

The gunshot detection system market was dominated by the homeland segment in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Gunshot detection systems for homeland security were first used in the U.S. These systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies. They are installed at the height of more than 30 feet above the ground at specific locations of the coverage area. These include walls, poles, streetlights, and buildings, among others. Furthermore, increase in mass shootings incidents at educational institutions is a prime concern. These systems installed at educational institutions provide real-time updates on shooting events to security personnel, along with individuals inside these places on their electronic communication devices.

Based on installation type, the fixed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of installation type, the gunshot detection system market has been segmented into fixed, vehicle mounted, and wearable. The gunshot detection system market is dominated by the fixed segment, which is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fixed gunshot detection systems use the acoustic sensor node detection technology to detect a gunshot event. Fixed installations are carried out at a specific height from the ground. High-security areas such as restricted military infrastructures are the potential fixed installation sites of gunshot detection systems. Military installations use fixed installations on walls, poles or border crossings. Fixed electro-optic systems are used by military personnel for enemy sniper localization.

North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North America gunshot detection system market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gunshot detection system market in North America is expected to witness significant growth, owing to a high number of firearm-related deaths in the region, especially in the U.S. where the firearm-related death rate is 25 times higher than other countries. Major U.S. cities are planning to install indoor gunshot detection systems at universities, corporate office locations, and financial facilities, among others, over the next five years.

Key players in the gunshot detection system market are SST, Inc. (U.S.), Raytheon BBN Technologies (U.S.), QinetiQ North America (U.S.), Shooter Detection System LLC (U.S.), and ACOEM Group (France), among others.

