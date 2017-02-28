Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 28
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2017) of £49.15m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2017) of £38.1m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/02/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|230.23p
|16,550,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|224.08p
|Ordinary share price
|221.75p
|Discount to NAV
|(3.68)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|129.94p
|8,500,000
|ZDP share price
|134.00p
|Premium to NAV
|3.12%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 24/02/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|2.44
|2
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|2.41
|3
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.34
|4
|Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.30
|5
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|2.26
|6
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.25
|7
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.20
|8
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.12
|9
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.10
|10
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.09
|11
|Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.05
|12
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.00
|13
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.95
|14
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.92
|15
|Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p
|1.88
|16
|Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p
|1.87
|17
|Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.5
|1.84
|18
|GLI Finance Ltd
|1.80
|19
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.79
|20
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.76