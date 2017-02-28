sprite-preloader

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.02.2017 | 18:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 28

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2017) of £49.15m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/02/2017) of £38.1m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/02/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*230.23p 16,550,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*224.08p
Ordinary share price221.75p
Discount to NAV(3.68)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share129.94p 8,500,000
ZDP share price134.00p
Premium to NAV3.12%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 24/02/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.44
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.41
3Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.34
4Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.30
5Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.26
6Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.25
7McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.20
8Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.12
9Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.10
10Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.09
11Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.05
12Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p2.00
13Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.95
14Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.92
15Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.88
16Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p1.87
17Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.84
18GLI Finance Ltd1.80
19Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.79
20Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.76

