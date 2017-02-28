Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205), a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, today announces its unaudited revenues for Q4 and the annual revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016.

2016 Revenues

In € 12/31/2016 (12 months) 12/31/2015 (12 months) Revenue 1,558,100 265,543 Of which: License 1,075,372 183,893 Services 383,279 15,471 Other sales 99,450 66,179

Revenue for Q4 2016

In € Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Revenues 517,378 58,556 936,319 45,847 Of which: License 46,854 46,351 936,319 45,847 Services 371,074 12,205 Other sales 99,450

Activity

Nanobiotix's revenue during the fourth quarter of 2016 corresponds to the upfront payment (pro-rata share) from Taiwan-based PharmaEngine. This is within the framework of the licensing contract signed in August 2012 for the development and commercialization of the lead NanoXray product, NBTXR3 in the Asia-Pacific region. The upfront payment totaled €810,640, generating revenue of €46,854 over the period and is distributed using the straight-line method of apportioning the revenue across the period between the date the contract was signed and the scheduled marketing launch in the region.

The invoicing of services and other sales respectively totaled €371,074 and €99,450 for Q4 2016. In total, revenue for the Q4 amounted to €517,378.

The revenue for 2016 also includes a milestone payment of $1.0m (€890,472) from PharmaEngine in June 2016. This was triggered by the first patient injection of NBTXR3 in Asia within Nanobiotix' Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) pivotal phase in the Asia-Pacific region.

In total, annual revenues for the year 2016 amounted to €1,558,100, which is fully in line with Company expectations.

Beginning October 2016, Nanobiotix strengthened its U.S. leadership team with the appointments of Dr. Mihail Obrocea as the Head of U.S. Clinical Development and No?l Kurdi as the Director of Investor Relations.

On October 20, Nanobiotix's Asia-Pacific partner, PharmaEngine, has launched a new NBTXR3 clinical trial in head and neck cancers treated with with radiotherapy and NBTXR3 plus chemotherapy in Asia. This is the seventh clinical trial with NBTXR3.

On November 14, Nanobiotix announced, during the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), preclinical data demonstrating that its leading radioenhancer nanoparticle, NBTXR3, actively stimulates the host immune system to attack tumor cells. These data are from the ongoing NBTXR3 immuno-oncology preclinical program.

On November 28, Nanobiotix provided an update on the global development of its lead product, NBTXR3, across all indications: seven ongoing clinical trials across the world involving overall 15 countries, 54 clinical centers and more than 300 physicians.

Then on December 14, Nanobiotix released positive results from Phase I/II trial evaluating NBTXR3 in liver cancers, including primary (Hepatocellular, HCC) and metastatic tumors. Preliminary data shown feasibility and good safety of treatment with NBTXR3 in liver cancers at 10% dose level.

Next financial press release: annual results of 2016 by 28 April, 2017

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Nanobiotix (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205) is a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer. The Company's first-in-class, proprietary technology, NanoXray, enhances radiotherapy energy with a view to provide a new, more efficient treatment for cancer patients.

NanoXray products are compatible with current radiotherapy treatments and are meant to potentially treat a wide variety of solid tumors including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, etc., via multiple routes of administration.

NBTXR3 is being evaluated in: soft tissue sarcoma (STS), head and neck cancers, prostate cancer, and liver cancers (primary and metastases). Additionally, head and neck cancer and rectal cancer trials led by Nanobiotix's Taiwanese partner, PharmaEngine, are underway in the Asia Pacific region. The Company has filed in August 2016 for market approval (CE Marking) in Europe for its lead product NBTXR3.

The Company started in 2016 a new preclinical research program in immuno-oncology with its lead product, NBTXR3, which could have the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011341205, Euronext ticker: NANO, Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company Headquarter is based in Paris, France. Affiliate in Cambridge, United States.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the update of the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.16-0732-A01 on December 27, 2016 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.

At the moment NBTXR3 does not bear a CE mark and is not permitted to be placed on the market or put into service until NBTXR3 has obtained a CE mark.

