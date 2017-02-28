sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,312 Euro		-0,064
-1,00 %
WKN: A0PEF5 ISIN: CA60671Q1046 Ticker-Symbol: M08 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,151
6,261
18:49
6,158
6,254
18:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION6,312-1,00 %
XURA INC21,928+0,25 %