According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global massage equipment marketsize is projected to grow to USD 24.38 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Massage Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Massage therapy has become an integral part of healthcare and wellness and based on massage technique, various types of massagers are present. The urban middle-class is quickly progressing, and consumers are increasingly opting for expert massage services. This is leading to the growing popularity of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics, thereby driving market growth.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global massage equipment market into the following segments:

Back massagers

Handheld massagers

Neck and shoulder massagers

Leg and foot massagers

Eye care massagers

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global massage equipment market are discussed below:

Back massagers

"Back massagers are the most popular product segment of the market, their demand being driven by the changing needs of individuals aged above 55 years and working individuals with busy lifestyles," says Ujjwal Doshi, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for consumer electronics research.

The major portion of the demand for back massagers will originate from developing countries such as India, Brazil, and South Africa, driven by the increased need for health care and availability of electric massagers globally. The demand from developed countries will be driven by the large number of baby boomers in the region.

Handheld massagers

The demand for handheld massagers are mainly driven by increasing rates of urbanization, the rise in disposable incomes, and launch of new lightweight products with innovative designs. The increasing do-it-yourself (DIY) trend and interest in healthcare and beauty are driving the demand for handheld massagers. The rising demand for these products is driving innovations in product design and development. The ease of use of handheld massagers and the increased comfort levels is driving the increased global sales of this product.

Neck and shoulder massagers

"Neck and shoulders are being increasingly demanded by the younger population who push their bodies to perform and seek to keep their bodies in optimal conditions. This segment accounts for nearly 25% of the overall massage equipment market," says Ujjwal.

The high work pressure among employees across a majority of the industries makes the neck and shoulders prone to becoming tired and stiff, which causes individuals a lot of pain and discomfort. Electric massagers are a cost-effective and efficient way to relieve neck and shoulder pain and stiffness, which drives the revenue generation of the product segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

JSB Healthcare

OSIM International

Panasonic

Prospera

