0,398 Euro		-0,014
-3,40 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 28

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:28 February 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):27,364
Highest price paid per share (pence):34.75p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.50p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.5310p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,433,371,833 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,433,371,833 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
282534.515:02:44London Stock Exchange
304834.515:02:42London Stock Exchange
173134.515:02:42London Stock Exchange
8134.515:02:41London Stock Exchange
383834.515:02:41London Stock Exchange
283934.512:51:17London Stock Exchange
337034.512:51:04London Stock Exchange
325034.511:26:59London Stock Exchange
298534.511:26:59London Stock Exchange
170334.7511:00:53London Stock Exchange
43234.7511:00:53London Stock Exchange
126234.7511:00:53London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


