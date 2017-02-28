The global menstrual cups market size is projected to grow to USD 1,300 million by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global menstrual cups market for 2017-2021. By product type, the market is divided into disposable and reusable menstrual cup segments.

Reusable menstrual cups form the leading product segment, generating over 60% of the overall market revenue. The market for this product is growing rapidly due to increasing consumer awareness and their affordable and eco-friendly nature.

Technavio's research study segments the global menstrual cups market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest menstrual cups market segment

"The Americas is the largest regional segment of the global menstrual cups market, responsible for generating over 54% of the overall revenue. The high disposable income among consumers and awareness regarding feminine hygiene is driving the increasing adoption of the product in the region, says Amber Chourasia, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Canada and the US are the leading revenue generators in the region due to the large population of working women and women travelers. The North American market for the menstrual cup is driven by factors such as the rising acceptance of new products and the increasing awareness among the general population.

EMEA: fastest-growing menstrual cup market segment

EMEA is the fastest-growing regional segment of the menstrual cups market, growing at a CAGR of 4.13% over the forecast period. The swift growth can be attributed to growing product acceptance and increasing number of working women in countries such as the UK, France, and Germany. The vendors in the region are increasing market penetration by undertaking marketing campaigns to address the price factor and culturally-sensitive nature of the menstrual cup. East Africa is emerging as a strong market region, due to the rising levels of awareness and unmet need for female hygiene products.

APAC regional segment with major manufacturing bases

"APAC is an important region for the menstrual cup market as many of the leading manufacturers have set up their units in the region. Additionally, the large consumer pool in the region provides significant opportunities for vendors to grow, says Amber.

Vendors are currently focusing on increasing product awareness and the price advantage that comes with using menstrual cups. Such initiatives have led to the growth of the market segment at a steady pace, with adoption rates expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global menstrual cups market highlighted in the report are:

Anigan

Diva International

The Keeper

Lune Group

Mooncup

