Low economic growth and limited access to capital funding compel hospitals in Spain to adopt new purchasing and service models for imaging equipment. The drive to operationalize capital and service costs favors non-conventional business models in Spain over traditional capital-intensive purchasing and service models.

Vendor-customer engagement over 10 to 15 years includes a broad range of value-adding services not limited to in-time renewal and procurement of new equipment. Equipment vendors and multi-vendor service providers are improving their solutions designed to provide a long-term partner-based service model with a commitment to outcomes and a risk-sharing component.

This study presents the addressable market for medical imaging Managed Equipment Services (MES) and Multi-vendor Services (MVS) in Spain.

The research service also discusses case studies, market opportunity, the competitive landscape, along with growth opportunities and companies to action.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Study Scope

2. Executive Summary-Prospects for Development of New Business Model in Spain

3. Study Introduction-The Importance of New Business Models in the Current Landscape

4. Market Definition and Segmentation-Managed and Multi-Vendor Equipment Services

5. The Legacy of Large Public-Private Healthcare Initiatives in Spain

6. Addressable Market for Medical Imaging MES and MVS in Spain

7. Drivers and Restraints in the Medical Imaging MES and MVS Market in Spain

8. Medical Imaging MES and MVS Assessment Framework and Case Studies

9. Market Opportunity for Medical Imaging MVS in Spain

10. MES and MVS Competitive Landscape

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

12. The Last Word

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

GE Healthcare

Grupo Empresarial Electromedico (GEE)

Medical Equipment Solutions and Applications (MESA) by Pantheon Group

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

