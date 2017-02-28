5G Market Report 2017: The Evolution of Wireless Networks Towards 5G Including Architecture, Network Strategy, Planning, and Standardization - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The fifth generation (5G) of cellular networks is poised to transform communications, applications, digital content and commerce. What was once slow or perhaps bearable in terms of end-user Quality of Experience (QoE) will be lightning fast with 5G. Leading applications that will realize the benefits of ultra-low latency include industrial automation, robotics, and virtual reality. These apps and services are considered next generation as they will embody a completely different QoE for end-users, leading to new feature/functionality and monetization through enhanced capabilities such as Haptic Internet.



However, 5G will not be commercially available until 2020, and will take even longer to make a substantive commercial impact. Along will happen along the road to 5G will be based largely on ongoing efforts to optimize 4G apps and services via evolution of the LTE standard. A portion of these efforts are standards-driven while some of them are based on innovative proprietary efforts of leading infrastructure vendors. Meanwhile, supporting technologies such as MIMO, Digital Signal Processing, Cognitive Radio, and Self Organizing Networks continue to improve, further extending the lifecycle of LTE and paving the way for optimized 5G networks.



This report investigates the evolution of wireless networks towards 5G including architecture, network strategy, planning, and standardization. The report evaluates R&D efforts from major infrastructure providers including the so called fractional versions of 4G such as 4.5G, 4.5G Pro, and 4.9G. The report also analyzes related supporting technologies such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC). The report includes detailed forecasts for leading 5G apps and services including industrial automation, robotics, and virtual reality.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 5G Technologies

1.2 Mobile Spectrum Evolution

1.2.1 1G - 2G - 3G - 4G

1.2.2 4G - 4.5G - 4.5G Pro - 4.9G - 5G

1.3 5G Spectrum Options and Utilization via Low Bands, Mid Bands, and High Bands

1.4 5G Ecosystem Architecture and Planning

1.5 5G Ecosystem Planning: Societal vs. Technology Considerations



2 5G Network Planning, Implementation, and Applications

2.1 5G Network Planning and Strategic Considerations

2.1.1 LTE Foundation, Device Ecosystem, LAA, and 5G Readiness

2.1.2 Spectrum Sharing and Utilization

2.1.3 Narrowband 5G for Massive IoT

2.1.4 Multi Connectivity Architecture with Small Cell Deployment

2.1.5 Relevance of Mobile IoT Technology: NB-IoT & eMTC

2.1.6 OSS/BSS Architecture for 5G Service Operation

2.1.7 Multi-Antenna and Beamforming Impact

2.1.8 End to End Network Slicing with NFV and SDN

2.1.9 LTE Continuation in 5G Era

2.1.10 Service Design, ROI and 5G Network

2.2 5G Technology Requirements and Network Impact

2.2.1 Network Coverage and Efficiency

2.2.2 Network Spectrum Efficiency

2.2.3 Data Throughput

2.2.4 Connection Density

2.2.5 UR-LLC (Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication)

2.2.6 Network Energy Usage

2.2.7 Improved Battery Life

2.2.8 Improved Flexibility in Air Interface and Versatility

2.2.9 Massive MIMO

2.2.10 mmWave Technology

2.2.11 Integration of Access and Backhaul

2.2.12 D2D Communication

2.2.13 Flexible Duplex: FDD and TDD

2.2.14 Multi-Antenna Transmission Scenario

2.2.15 Decoupling User Data from Control System

2.3 5G Technology and Network Architecture

2.3.1 Massive MIMO and Beamforming

2.3.2 Cloud RAN

2.3.3 Broadband Spectrum and Satellite

2.3.4 5G New Radio (NR)

2.3.5 Software Defined Air Interface

2.3.6 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

2.3.7 Self Organizing Network (SON) and Self Healing Network (SHN)

2.3.8 HetNet and H-CRAN

2.3.9 Large-Scale Cooperative Spatial Signal Processing (LS-CSSP)

2.3.10 Software Defined Radio (SDR)

2.3.11 Visible Light Communications (VLCs)

2.3.12 Cross Layer Controller

2.3.13 Cognitive Radios (CRs) and Transmission Technologies

2.3.14 Scalable OFDM and Subcarrier Spacing

2.4 5G Network Implementation

2.4.1 Base Stations

2.4.2 Small Cells

2.4.3 Macro Cells

2.4.4 Baseband Units and RF Units

2.4.5 Mobile Core

2.4.6 Remote Radio Heads

2.4.7 Front-haul and Backhaul Networks

2.5 Strategic Relevance of 4.5G, 4.5G Pro, and 4.9G

2.5.1 Mobile IoT and M2M Communication

2.5.2 Broadcast Services and Immersive Entertainment

2.5.3 Vehicular Communication

2.5.4 Public Safety Network 1

2.5.5 Smart City Applications

2.5.6 Private Enterprise Network



3 5G Initiatives, R&D, and Field Trials

3.1 5G Strategic Initiatives in Region

3.1.1 Asia

3.1.1.1 China

3.1.1.1.1 IMT-2020 Promotion Group

3.1.1.1.2 China National Key Project on 5G

3.1.1.2 South Korea

3.1.1.3 Japan

3.1.2 Europe

3.1.2.1 European Union Framework Project 7 (FP7)

3.1.2.2 European Union Framework Project 8 (FP8) /Horizon 2020

3.1.2.3 Celtic Plus

3.1.2.4 EIT and Other projects

3.1.3 America

3.2 5G Standardization Initiatives and Development

3.2.1 3GPP

3.2.2 5G Americas

3.2.3 ATIS

3.2.4 GSMA

3.2.5 IEEE

3.2.6 ITU

3.2.7 NGMN

3.2.8 TIA

3.2.9 FCC TAC

3.3 5G Trial by Mobile Operators

3.4 5G Spectrum Aspects

3.4.1 WRC - 15 and 19

3.4.2 FCC

3.4.3 5G Americas

3.4.4 CITEL

3.4.5 ITU

3.4.6 GSMA

3.4.7 GSA



4 Market Outlook and Forecasts for Next Generation 5G Apps

4.1 5G Industrial Automation Global Forecasts 2020 - 2025

4.1.1 IIoT 5G Automation Market Value

4.1.1.1 Market by Segment

4.1.1.1.1 Hardware and Equipment Market by Types of Device

4.1.1.2 Market by Industry Verticals

4.1.1.3 Market by Technology Application

4.1.2 Wireless IIoT 5G Device Deployments

4.1.2.1 Deployment by Device Type

4.1.2.2 Deployment by Industry Vertical

4.2 5G Industrial Automation Regional Forecasts 2020 - 2025

4.2.1 Market Value by Region

4.2.2 Market Value by Leading Countries

4.2.3 Deployment by Region

4.2.4 Deployment by Leading Countries

4.2.5 Europe Market Forecasts

4.2.5.1 Market Value by Segment, Devices, Industry Vertical, and Technology Application

4.2.5.2 Deployment Base by Devices and Industry Vertical

4.2.6 North America Market Forecasts

4.2.6.1 Market Value by Segment, Devices, Industry Vertical and Technology Application

4.2.6.2 Deployment Base by Devices and Industry Vertical

4.2.7 APAC Market Forecasts

4.2.7.1 Market Value by Segment, Devices, Industry Vertical and Technology Application

4.2.7.2 Deployment Base by Devices and Industry Vertical

4.3 5G Robotics Global Market Revenue

4.3.1 Autonomous Robot Market

4.3.2 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market

4.3.3 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

4.4 5G Robotics Regional Forecasts

4.4.1 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot by Region

4.4.2 North America 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

4.4.3 Europe 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

4.4.4 APAC 5G Enabled Autonomous Robot Market by Categories

4.5 Global 5G Enabled Virtual Reality Market

4.5.1 Combined Market Revenue 2021 - 2026

4.5.2 Combined Unit Shipment 2021 - 2026

4.5.3 Combined Active User 2021 - 2026

4.6 5G Accelerated VR Uptake Market

4.6.1 Market by Segments 2021 - 2026

4.6.1.1 Hardware Market

4.6.1.1.1 Full Feature Device including Haptic and Eyewear Devices

4.6.1.1.2 Hardware Components including Haptic Sensors and Semiconductor Components

4.6.1.2 Software and Application Market

4.6.1.3 Professional Service Market 2

4.6.2 VR Shipment Units 2021 - 2026

4.6.3 VR Active Users 2021 - 2026

4.6.4 5G VR Market by Region 2021 - 2026

4.6.4.1 North America Market

4.6.4.2 APAC Market

4.6.4.3 Europe Market

4.6.5 5G Consumer VR Application Market 2021 - 2026

4.6.6 Gaming

4.6.6.1 Pokemon Go Market Learning

4.6.7 Live Events

4.6.8 Video Entertainment

4.7 5G VR Enterprise Application Market 2021 - 2026

4.7.1 Retail Sector

4.7.2 Real Estate

4.7.3 Healthcare

4.7.4 Education

4.8 5G VR Industrial Application Market 2021 - 2026

4.8.1 Military

4.8.2 Engineering

4.8.3 Civil Aviation

4.8.4 Medical Industry

4.8.5 Agriculture

4.8.6 Government and Public Sector



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



