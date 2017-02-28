The 2017 Global WISE Summit Theme Announced "Co-Exist - Co-Create: Learning to Live and Work Together"

DOHA, Qatar, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Innovation Summit for Education, the leading global initiative for innovation and collaboration in education, announced the theme of the 2017 WISE global Summit, which will take place 14-16 November in Doha: "Co-Exist - Co-Create: Learning to Live and Work Together". The announcement was made during the closing session of WISE@Madrid, a regional education one-day forum organized in partnership with Banco Santander.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160929/413266LOGO )



Since its establishment by Qatar Foundation in 2009, WISE has been dedicated to enabling innovation in education around the world. The 2017 WISE theme -- "Co-Exist - Co-Create: Learning to Live and Work Together"-reflects WISE's commitment to address important education challenges particularly in times of disruption and economic uncertainty stemming from conflict, mass migration, growing inequality, and on-going, rapid technological change.

WISE 2017 will gather a wide variety of education stakeholders in Doha, to discuss ways to respond to the world's most pressing problems, turn challenges into opportunities for positive change, and build the future of education. Recognized world leaders, experts and thinkers will explore the impact of education on economies, health and well-being, citizenship, inclusion, the science of learning, and other key issues. More than 2,000 attended the previous WISE Summit in Doha, with talks by global leaders including former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama, former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, and Leymah Gbowee of Liberia, recipient of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize, among others.

Additionally, WISE has been organizing educational forums internationally featuring expert speakers in a wide range of fields and sectors to shed light on key regional and global trends in education. The first of these WISE@ gatherings took place last year in Tunis and in Beijing, co-organized with local partners. The WISE@Madrid forum, the first initiative of the series in Europe, was dedicated to reflecting and imagining the future of education, notably addressing the high youth unemployment issue, among other subjects.

About the World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE):

Qatar Foundation, under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, launched the World Innovation Summit for Education in 2009. WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative, evidence-based thinking, debate and purposeful action. Through the biennial Summit, collaborative research and a range of ongoing programs, WISE is a global reference in new approaches to education. The next global Summit will take place 14-16 November 2017 in Doha.

For further information about WISE, visit http://www.wise-qatar.org