Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements Entered into by the World's Leading Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Companies 2010-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2010-2017" report to their offering.

Fully revised and updated, the report covers details of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements from 2010 to 2017.

The Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

For pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, the report supplies a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to co-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2010 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.


Key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of co-promotion and co-marketing deal trends since 2010
  • Analysis of the structure of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements with numerous real life case studies
  • Comprehensive access to over 700 actual co-promotion and co-marketing deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
  • Insight into the terms included in a co-promotion and co-marketing agreement, together with real world clause examples
  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope:

  • Company A-Z
  • Headline value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Therapeutic area
  • Technology area

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking

3. Overview of co-promotion deal structure

4. Overview of co-marketing deal structure

5. Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals

6. Top 50 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

7. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement contracts directory 2010- 2017

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4vxc9/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire