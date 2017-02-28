Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements Entered into by the World's Leading Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Companies 2010-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2010-2017" report to their offering.
Fully revised and updated, the report covers details of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements from 2010 to 2017.
The Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
For pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, the report supplies a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to co-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2010 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of co-promotion and co-marketing deal trends since 2010
- Analysis of the structure of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Comprehensive access to over 700 actual co-promotion and co-marketing deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies
- Insight into the terms included in a co-promotion and co-marketing agreement, together with real world clause examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Report scope:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Therapeutic area
- Technology area
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
2. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking
3. Overview of co-promotion deal structure
4. Overview of co-marketing deal structure
5. Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals
6. Top 50 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers
7. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement contracts directory 2010- 2017
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4vxc9/global
