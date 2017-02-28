Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements Entered into by the World's Leading Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Companies 2010-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2010-2017" report to their offering.

Fully revised and updated, the report covers details of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements from 2010 to 2017.

The Global Co-promotion and Co-marketing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the co-promotion and co-marketing partnering agreements entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.



For pharmaceutical and biotechnology professionals, the report supplies a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter co-promotion and co-marketing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a right or option to co-promote/market the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure co-promotion/marketing deals whereby the products originator takes on a co-promotion/marketing partner in order to maximize a products presence in the marketplace.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals announced since 2010 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual co-promotion and co-marketing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.





Key benefits:



In-depth understanding of co-promotion and co-marketing deal trends since 2010

Analysis of the structure of co-promotion and co-marketing agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 700 actual co-promotion and co-marketing deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a co-promotion and co-marketing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology area

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking



3. Overview of co-promotion deal structure



4. Overview of co-marketing deal structure



5. Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals



6. Top 50 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers



7. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement contracts directory 2010- 2017



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z4vxc9/global

