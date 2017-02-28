Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Epidemiology Insights 2023 EU5" report to their offering.

This report provides an overview of the disease and the historical and forecasted epidemiological data for the Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection in EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom) for 2013 2023.

According to experts, the total number of Diagnosed Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection cases in France is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.06% to 20,871 cases by 2023.

In case of Germany it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.067% to 21,619 cases by 2023.

In United Kingdom, the total number of Diagnosed Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection cases is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.061% to 14,417 cases by 2023 and in Spain is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.029% to 12,810 cases in 2023.

For Italy, it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.031% to 13,358 cases in 2023. CMV infection is most prevalent in Italy and least prevalent in Spain of the EU5.

Key Topics Covered:

Cytomegalovirus Infections Disease Overview Symptoms of cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Etiology Risk Factors Pathogenesis of human cytomegalovirus Pathophysiology of cytomegalovirus infection Diagnosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Total CMV Prevalent, Diagnosed and Treatable Cases: Historical Data (2013-2015) Total CMV Prevalent, Diagnosed and Treatable Cases: Forecasted Data (2016-2023) CMV Patients among Transplants: Historical Data (2013-2015) CMV Patients among Transplants: Forecasted Data (2016-2023) Infants Patients at High Risk of CMV: Historical Data (2013-2015) Infants Patients at High Risk of CMV: Forecasted Data (2016-2023) HIV Patients at High Risk of CMV: Historical Data (2013-2015) HIV Patients at High Risk of CMV: Forecasted Data (2016-2023) Unmet Medical Needs Appendix

