Technavio analysts forecast the global ready-to-drink green tea marketsize to grow to USD 3,515 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global ready-to-drink (RTD) green tea market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on container type (plastic bottles and cans), product type (flavored green tea and unflavored green tea), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

APAC is the leading regional segment of the RTD green tea market, generating over 62% of the overall market revenue. China and Japan, two of the leading producers in the region, make the most popular and best green tea products, creating a large percent of revenue through exports.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ready-to-drink green tea market:

Medicinal aspects of green tea

"Green tea is perceived to be extremely healthy. It helps fight cholesterol and arthritis, promotes the growth of healthy bacteria, prevents prostate cancer, and boosts immunity. The polyphenols, antioxidants, and flavonoids present in green tea are thought to provide these benefits," says Moutushi Saha, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for non-alcoholic beverages research.

All the medicinal and functional benefits provided by the consumption of green tea have triggered the growth of the overall green tea market, including the RTD segment. The highest number of consumers for these products have been recorded from APAC.

Increasing focus on functional drinks

The swiftly changing lifestyles of people have made them consider healthy alternatives such as functional drinks to have a balanced diet. Green tea is a popular functional drink that helps regulate the body functions and metabolism rate. Epigallocatechin present in green tea promotes the breakdown of fat cells, which not only reduces overall fat but also provides more energy to consumers. Additionally, the presence of caffeine has a synergizing effect and enhances the benefits provided by the drink. These benefits are pushing for the increased consumption of RTD green tea, thereby driving market growth.

Rising café culture

"Increasing urbanization and globalization has given rise to the café culture, driven by the presence of better opportunities and lifestyles. A lot of people spend longer hours gathered in cafés to spend their leisure time. This has been one of the major drivers of the global RTD green tea market," says Moutushi.

Additionally, many business development executives and small-scale businessmen opt for cafés to interact with clients. This café culture has given rise to many new developments in the field. Such developments are attracting a larger consumer base and driving the growth of the market.

