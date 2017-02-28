Deutsche Bank today announced its appointment as successor depositary bank for the NASDAQ-Listed American Depositary Receipt program of Vodafone Group Plc ("Vodafone").

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and provides a range of services including voice, messaging, data and fixed communications. Vodafone has mobile operations in 26 countries, partners with mobile networks in 49 more, and fixed broadband operations in 17 markets. As of 31 December 2016, Vodafone had 470 million mobile customers and 14 million fixed broadband customers. Vodafone is headquartered in London.*

"We are pleased to have been appointed as successor depositary bank for Vodafone's NASDAQ-Listed ADR program, which is one of the largest and most liquid in the world," said Brian Studdert, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at Deutsche Bank. "We look forward to providing our high quality client service and dedicated support to help to drive the ADR program's future success."

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. The Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

About Deutsche Bank:

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany's leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

