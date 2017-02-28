CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company") (TSX: DRT), a leading technology-enabled designer, manufacturer and installer of fully customized, prefabricated interiors, will release its fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, after markets close.

Chief executive officer Mogens Smed, president Scott Jenkins and chief financial officer Derek Payne will host a conference call and webcast for the investment community on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 9 a.m. ET (7 a.m. MT) to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end results in greater detail.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial +1 877.479.7708 (toll-free in North America). Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. In addition, a live webcast (listen only mode) of the conference call will be available at: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/zv4rp6so.

Investors are invited to submit questions by email before and during the conference call. Please send them to ir@dirtt.net.

A replay of the conference call will be available at +1 855.859.2056 by entering the passcode 72737918, from noon (ET) Thursday, March 9, 2017 to midnight (ET) Thursday, March 16, 2017 at http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/zv4rp6so, or on DIRTT's website at www.dirtt.net/company/investor.

About DIRTT

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Doing it Right This Time) uses its proprietary 3D software to design, manufacture and install fully customized prefabricated interiors. The Company's customers in the corporate, government, education and healthcare sectors benefit from DIRTT's precise design and costing; rapid lead times with the highest levels of customization and flexibility; and faster, cleaner construction.

DIRTT's manufacturing facilities are in Phoenix, Savannah, Kelowna and Calgary. DIRTT's team supports more than 100 sales distribution partners throughout North America, the Middle East and Asia. DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT." For more information visit www.dirtt.net.

