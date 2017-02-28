Asia Pacific Large Appliances Market Outlook to 2020 - Future Growth to be Driven by Emerging Countries and Rising Replacement Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific Large Appliances Market Outlook to 2020 - Future Growth to be Driven by Emerging Countries and Rising Replacement Demand" report to their offering.

The report focuses on overall market size for sale of large appliances. These include revenue from domestic sale in television, washing machine, air conditioner and refrigerator. Market is segmented based on product type and sub segmented based on their essential features for major countries such as China, India, and Japan. Segmentation is also done on the basis of distribution channel for major countries.

The report also covers the competitive landscape of major players in Asia pacific as well as major countries in large appliances market. Snapshot on export and import scenario is also covered for major countries such as China, India, and Japan. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions. The report also serves as a benchmark for every new player which is seeking to enter into emerging and established markets of Asia pacific large appliances market and what should be the focus and USP.

Competitive Scenario in Asia Large Appliances Market:

Market for large appliances in the Asia Pacific region is largely dominated by regional brands including Haier, Midea, Gree, Hisense from China, Samsung and LG from Korea, Panasonic, Sharp, and Hitachi from Japan and Videocon from India. Market was led by Chinese brands in refrigerator and washing machine in the entry level products as they were very price competitive. Skyworth Hisense and TCL dominate the television set market followed Samsung and LG. Chinese brands are very popular in China and other South East Asian economies and are very price competitive. Korea based Samsung and LG are most popular brands outside China.

Their high end products have more demand in China compared to entry level products. Companies are making continuous investment in foreign countries to expand their business and gain more market share. Companies have changed the strategy and are focusing on developing a sales and product portfolio based on individual country requirements and demographic conditions. Most of the manufacturing plants are located in China and emerging countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Asia Large Appliances Market



4. Analyst Recommendation



5. China Large Appliances Market



6. Japan Large Appliances Market



7. India Large Appliances Market

Companies Mentioned



- Daikin

- Electrolux

- Gree

- Haier

- Hisense

- Hitachi

- LG

- Micromax

- Panasonic

- Samsung

- Sharp

- Skyworth

- Sony

- TCL

- Toshiba

- Voltas

- Vu

