

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Potentially offering clues about key elements of President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech Tuesday night, the White House has released a list of special guests.



The special guests will be seated with First Lady Melania Trump during the president's address to a joint session of Congress.



Trump's guest list includes three family members of victims of deadly crimes committed by illegal immigrants, suggesting immigration will be a main component of the speech.



Cracking down on illegal immigration was a key theme of Trump's presidential campaign, and signing his controversial executive action on immigration was one of his first acts in office.



The guest list includes Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, the widows of two California police officers killed in the line of duty in 2014 by an illegal immigrant.



Jamiel Shaw, Sr., whose son Jamiel Jr. was fatally shot by an illegal immigrant in 2008, will also attend the event as Trump's guest.



Signaling a potential focus on education, another guest is school choice advocate Denisha Merriweather, who used the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program to enroll in private school.



The White House noted Merriweather would go on to be the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college.



The guest list also includes Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.



Trump may invoke Scalia as he discusses his nomination of federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.



Also seated with the First Lady will be Megan Crowley, a 20-year-old college student diagnosed with Pompe Disease as an infant.



The White House said Crowley's father founded Novazyme Pharmaceuticals to look for a cure for the rare genetic disorder and built the company from a five-person startup into a 100-person company



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



