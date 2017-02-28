Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announced today the appointment of Stephen Kemmy to the role of Director within KBRA's European RMBS group.

Stephen previously worked as a Director at Fitch Ratings in London, within the Structured Finance group and covered bonds. He was primarily responsible for newly issued and existing ratings from the UK, Netherlands, Ireland and the Nordic countries. In addition, he worked on developing criteria for assessing Irish, Danish and Norwegian rating methodologies. Prior to working in structured finance, Stephen spent nearly 3 years working in KBC Bank Ireland plc as an Executive within the Credit Risk team and Treasury. Stephen holds an MBS in Finance from UCD Michael Smurfit School of Business and a BS in Accounting and Finance from Dublin Institute of Technology.

"Stephen brings reputable knowledge in the market as KBRA continues to expand its footprint globally and to grow its business lines. Stephen will be focused on mortgage and housing finance across Europe helping us execute our existing pipeline and develop new ratings and research," said Mauricio Noé, who is leading KBRA's expansion into Europe.

