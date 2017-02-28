Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2023 Japan" drug pipelines to their offering.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2023 Japan

This report provides an overview of the disease and market size of the CMV for Japan. It also includes historical and forecasted epidemiological data for the CMV Prevalent, Diagnosed and Treatable Cases, CMV Patients among Transplants, Infant Patients at High Risk of CMV and HIV Patients at High Risk of CMV from 2013 2023.

According to experts, the total number of Diagnosed Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection cases is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.056% to 7,355 cases in 2023. Out of all these high-risk categories, Infants have a comparatively higher number of CMV prevalent cases than HIV and Transplant patients in Japan. The market size for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection shall reach to USD 68.1 Million by the end of 2023.

Scope:

Report covers the disease overview, including pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, disease management, and current treatment options.

Marketed information, including available prescription drugs.

The Report also covers the detailed historical and forecasted epidemiological data covering Japan from 2013 2023.

It also provides market size of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection for Japan from 2013 and forecasted market size to 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

Cytomegalovirus Infections Disease Overview Symptoms of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Etiology Risk Factors Pathogenesis of Human Cytomegalovirus Pathophysiology of Cytomegalovirus Infection Diagnosis Treatment Algorithm for Cytomegalovirus Infections Treatment for Congenital CMV Infection Treatment of Ganciclovir-Resistant CMV Treatment Guidelines Recommendations for Treating Cytomegalovirus Infections Disease Management Epidemiology and Patient Population Assumptions and Rationale Total CMV Prevalent, Diagnosed and Treatable Cases CMV Patients Among Transplants Infant Patients at High Risk of CMV HIV Patients at High Risk of CMV in Japan Unmet Medical Needs

Marketed Products

Valcyte (Valganciclovir hydrochloride)

FOSCAVIR (foscarnet sodium)

CytoGam (Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Intravenous-Human)

CytoTect CP

Valtrex (Valacyclovir hydrochloride)

Approved Products

Cytovir CMV: Cell Medica Ltd.

Pipeline Products (Phase III)

CytoTect CP 70: Biotest AG

Letermovir: Merck Co.

Brincidofovir: Chimerix Inc.

ASP0113: Astellas Pharma Global Development, Inc.

Human Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin: CSL Behring

