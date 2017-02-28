Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Functional Food Ingredients Market: Trends Analysis and Forecasts up to 2022" report to their offering.

The global functional food ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. The growing number of people shifting from traditional convenience foods to nutritive convenience foods and several other functional foods is providing a strong foundation for players in this market.

The functional food ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, health benefits and region.

The segmentation on the basis of type covers vitamins, proteins and amino acids, minerals, prebiotics and dietary fiber, carotenoids, omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, essential oils, soy protein, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into nutrition, bone health, heart health, weight management, gut health, cancer, immunity, and others.

The global functional food ingredients market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as increasing cases of chronic diseases, growing health awareness among consumers and rise in demand for fortified food beverage products. However, the growth in the global functional food ingredients market is likely to be hampered by factors such as food safety concerns regulations and vulnerability to seasonal changes.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of functional food ingredients vary in each region and are a result of the demand-supply scenario in the region.

Companies Profiled:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Associated British Foods Plc

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated

Arla Foods

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Functional Food Ingredients Market Overview

4. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by type

5. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Application

6. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Health Benefits

7. Global Functional Food Ingredients Market by Region

8. Company Profiles

