Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2017) - Xylitol Canada Inc. (TSXV: XYL) ("Xylitol" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide additional details with respect to its share consolidation, previously announced by press release on November 3, 2016. Immediately prior to completing its financing (as announced on November 3, 2016) and acquisition of Nektar Naturals Holdings Inc. (as announced on February 2, 2017), the common shares of Xylitol will be consolidated on the basis of 1 new common share for every 5 common shares issued and outstanding (the "Consolidation"). The Corporation currently has 103,754,468 common shares issued and outstanding and post-Consolidation the Corporation will have approximately 20,750,893 common shares issued and outstanding, not including common shares that may be issued pursuant to the Corporation's previously announced financing, which is intended to close immediately following the consolidation. No fractional shares will be issued in the Consolidation and each fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole share.

Management feels the Consolidation is in the best interests of the Corporation and will assist in completing future financings. A letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to registered shareholders advising them when the Consolidation has taken effect and instructing them to surrender the certificates evidencing their common shares for replacement certificates representing the number of common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. No change of name or change of stock symbol is being completed in connection with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation was approved by shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of the Corporation held on September 13, 2016 and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Xylitol Canada Inc.

Xylitol Canada markets xylitol and xylitol based-products and is focused on becoming a major low-cost manufacturer of xylitol and related products, serving the global market from operations in North America. Xylitol Canada's business strategy is to leverage novel proprietary technology and processes to become North America's premier manufacturer of low cost, high quality xylitol from readily available environmentally-sustainable biomass. Xylitol is a natural sweetener which is marketed globally including Canada and the United States and is accepted by the American Food and Drug Administration, the World Health Organization and the American Dental Association. Xylitol contains 75% less carbohydrates and 40% less calories than sugar, has a myriad of oral health benefits including the prevention of tooth decay and is safe for diabetics. To date, wider spread use of xylitol has been limited by the lack of a reliable, low cost, high quality supplier.

For more information about Xylitol please contact:

Steven Haasz

CEO and a director of Xylitol Canada Inc.

416.804.8231

shaasz@xylitolcanada.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the Consolidation is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the Consolidation and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. A number of factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the events discussed in the forward-looking statements, such as completion of the Consolidation, and the date of the TSXV bulletin. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.