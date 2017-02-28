Travel Guru Philip Wolf Joins Hudson Crossing

Travel Industry Consultancy Marks 10th Anniversary with High-profile Hire

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hudson Crossing LLC, travel, tourism and hospitality's premier consultancy, marks its 10-year anniversary by landing Phocuswright founder, Philip C. Wolf, as non-executive chairman. He joins the team as a catalyst for expansion.

Mr. Wolf founded Phocuswright pre-Web and grew the firm into the travel industry's research authority worldwide.He is also the architect of online travel's premier event, the annual Phocuswright Conference.Mr. Wolf is a recognized pioneer of next-generation travel distribution. His thought leadership is behind many innovative concepts that power some of the best-known travel and hospitality companies.

Hudson Crossing Co-founder and Partner Andy Hermo commented, "Since our inception, we've completed 203 immersive engagements for 111 clients in 15 countries across 5 continents. The consulting industry is ripe for disruption; with Philip's incredible domain expertise and legendary network, we will expand our capabilities to an even broader set of geographies, industry sectors and customers."

Mr. Wolf followed, "Our industry is awash with solo practitioners and there's no shortage of large, horizontal consulting firms. But Hudson Crossing is unique as an enduring, travel-specific, consultancy. Building on this valuable foundation is an exciting assignment."

Mr. Hermo added, "Philip's catchphrase 'Strategically correct, yes; politically correct, no.' is a perfect fit with the Hudson Crossing practice and will be put to good use. This new combination will yield significant new deliverables for our marketplace."

About Philip Wolf

Mr. Wolf is a globally renowned travel guru, and the retired Chairman and CEO of PhoCusWright Inc., an independent travel, tourism and hospitality research firm specializing in the impact of technology and innovation on the world's third largest industry. The pioneer of Travel 2.0, he founded PhoCusWright in 1994 and grew the firm into the research authority on how travelers, suppliers and intermediaries connect. He is the architect of the annually acclaimed PhoCusWright Conference; the event's provocative Center Stage themes are relied upon as industry bellwethers, quickly becoming accepted wisdom each year. He is a magna cum laude graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University. Philip serves as board director for companies on four continents.

About Hudson Crossing

Hudson Crossing is a strategy and execution advisory firm devoted to helping clients raise the financial performance of their assets in industries ranging from travel and hospitality to financial services and technology. Through the execution of bold ideas, Hudson Crossing's team of experienced operators bridges the gap between plan and performance, helping clients to achieve growth through innovation and by translating strategy into profitable outcomes.

The firm is unique in its global perspective on the leading concepts and best practices in hospitality, e-commerce, user experience, analytics and big data, information technology management, and its long-term commitment client success, with strategy and innovation assignments often followed by execution and operational excellence work. The firm and its practices are further described at: http://www.hudsoncrossing.com/

