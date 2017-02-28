NEW WESTMINSTER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Public Services and Procurement Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, the Government of Canada is investing in Canadian innovations to create sustainable economic growth for communities across Canada.

Today, while addressing attendees of the Innovation Forum 2017, the Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada is investing in a cloud-based communication system developed in British Columbia.

Lightship Works Inc., of Kamloops, British Columbia, received a $590,000-contract for its Lightship Worksite Management Platform. This innovative platform allows organizations to effectively respond in real time during emergencies, providing a safer work environment. The platform also enables organizations to communicate with workers, track vehicles and equipment and monitor tasks.

Public Services and Procurement Canada, the provincial Ministry of Environment and Emergency Management BC are testing this innovation. The Lightship Worksite Management Platform will help these organizations share information in case of emergency, such as wildfire situations.

This investment was made through the Build in Canada Innovation Program, which helps Canadian innovators land their first sale and get their innovations tested by the Government of Canada. The program is just one of the many ways the Government of Canada supports innovation and small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Canadian innovators can submit their proposals on the Build in Canada Innovation Program's website.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to growing the economy and the middle class, and helping those working hard to join it. Investments in innovation are a key driver of jobs and prosperity. By matching innovative products such as the Lightship system with government needs, the Build in Canada Innovation Program helps Canadian companies move their products from the testing phase to the marketplace."

The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"Support from the Government of Canada through the Build in Canada Innovation Program is allowing us to deploy Lightship with multiple agencies in British Columbia. The outcomes of this project will fine tune business practices for information sharing that will help ensure the safety and resiliency of communities across British Columbia."

Jaethan Reichel, Chief Executive Officer, Lightship Works Inc.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Federal Government to offer a Forum that provides information resources for individuals in the tech industry, research and development and generally help inspire the potential of knowledge-based workers."

Mayor Jonathan Cote, City of New Westminster

Quick Facts

-- Lightship Works Inc. was founded in 2015 in Kamloops, British Columbia. The company has a background in construction, consulting, development and design. -- The Lightship Worksite Management Platform combines daily managerial tasks with emergency response capabilities; as a result, both functions are more powerful. Employees are able to communicate, manage tasks and trigger alarms from their personal devices underground, through a cellular network, Wi-Fi or satellite. -- The Build in Canada Innovation Program has recently simplified the application process and improved the evaluation process. -- More than 200 contracts have been awarded under the Build in Canada Innovation Program, bringing Canadian companies one step closer to selling to domestic and international markets. -- More than $80 million has been awarded in contracts since the Build in Canada Innovation Program began in 2010.

Associated Links

Build in Canada Innovation Program

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Contacts:

Annie Trepanier

Office of the Honourable Judy M. Foote

819-997-5421



Media Relations

Public Services and Procurement Canada

819-420-5501

media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca



