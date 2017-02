TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF) (TSX VENTURE: ROI) (the Company or Route1), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced its first MobiKEY order from the US Marine Corps for 50 MobiKEY application software licenses and 50 MobiKEY Fusion3 devices.

The US Marine Corps (USMC) started testing the MobiKEY technology in November 2015. In January 2017, in accordance with the US Department of Defense (DoD) Risk Management Framework (RMF), an Authority to Operate and Authority to Connect was issued by the USMC, authorizing Route1's MobiKEY technology for the Marine Corps enterprise network. The MobiKEY technology is now available on an enterprise-wide contract vehicle that allows all components of the USMC to procure MobiKEY. Route1 expects sales in the first ninety days of 100-250 users and additional further growth on a monthly basis similar to the Company's experience with the US Department of the Navy.

The USMC will be leveraging the DEFIMNET platform hosted by the DoD Joint Service Provider (JSP). In February 2017, in accordance with the DoD RMF, an Authority to Operate was issued for Route1's MobiKEY technology, including the DEFIMNET hosted by JSP. The DEFIMNET is a universal identity management and service delivery platform that confirms the identities of individual users and their entitlement to access specific applications, data or resources.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

