

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, staying in the middle of a stubborn trading range amid further signs that OPEC production and exports are on the rise.



April WTI oil was down 4 cents to settle at $54.01/bbl. However, WTI oil futures on Nymex climbed by about 2.3% for the month



Analysts say Saudi Arabia is pumping oil at pace that will preserve the global supply glut that has kept oil below $55 a barrel.



At the same time, U.S. producers are also ramping up, with domestic inventories at a record high for this time of year.



The American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly figures this afternoon while the Energy Information Administration is out with government numbers tomorrow morning.



