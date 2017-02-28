Shasta Crystals Appoints Mike Farmwald as Chairman of the Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Shasta Crystals announced today that Mike Farmwald has accepted his nomination as Chairman of the Board of Directors, after raising additional funding from Skymoon Ventures, where Dr. Farmwald is a partner. Previous Chairman, Barbara Paldus retains her position on the Company's Board of Directors and will continue her active role in the Company.

Shasta's CEO and President Gisele Maxwell said, "We feel very fortunate and excited to have Mike Farmwald take a more active role in Shasta Crystals' growth. Mike is a serial entrepreneur with an exceptional track record building large pioneering technology companies and we look forward to working closely with him in optimizing the future of our Company."

Dr. Farmwald co-founded Rambus with Dr. Mark Horowitz in March 1990. He also served as Vice President and Chief Scientist of Rambus from March 1990 to November 1993. Dr. Farmwald founded Skymoon Ventures, a venture capital firm, in 2000. In addition, Dr. Farmwald has co-founded several other semiconductor companies, including Chromatic Research in 1993 and Matrix Semiconductor, Inc. in 1997. Dr. Farmwald holds a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Purdue University and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

About Shasta Crystals

Shasta Crystals is a privately held company dedicated to developing next generation crystal growth materials and components that are critical to the development of laser systems in a variety of markets including industrial, medical, scientific, military and consumer electronics.

Contact

Shasta Crystals, Inc.

Kevin McCarthy

415-426-7904

kmccarthy@shastacrystals.com

www.shastacrystals.com