The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that a new dedicated Free and Secure Trade (FAST) lane and inspection booth have opened at the Fort Erie, ON, port of entry. The new FAST lane provides eligible commercial vehicles with expedited passage and reduced wait times.

At the same time, the Pacific Highway port of entry in Surrey, BC, has modified its existing FAST lane and booth to a new model called "FAST-1st", which uses lighting and queuing technology to provide pre-qualified vehicles with priority access. A dedicated approach lane leading to the border will reduce wait times for Trusted Trader members.

FAST is a joint Canada-U.S. initiative to enhance border and trade security while making cross-border commercial shipments simpler and subject to fewer delays. FAST gives members of the CBSA Trusted Trader programs access to dedicated lanes and booths at specified ports of entry that allow them priority access to the border and expedited clearance. FAST lanes and booths are also in operation in Sarnia and Windsor, ON.

Later in 2017, the CBSA will enhance FAST member benefits by expanding the eligibility criteria for FAST lane use to include members of either of the CBSA' s trusted trader programs, i.e. Partners in Protection or Customs Self-Assessment. Currently, the FAST lanes are only accessible to those who are members of both programs.

"The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our border is efficient and secure. The FAST program supports Canadian businesses by allowing low-risk shipments to be processed more quickly at the border, saving them time and money. By facilitating trade, we are helping grow the economy for the middle class and all those working so hard to get there."

- The Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

-- With the launch in Fort Erie, FAST lanes will now be available at Canada's four busiest commercial highway locations. -- "FAST-1st" is based on the successful model currently in operation to process U.S.-bound commercial motor vehicles at Blaine, Washington. The existing dedicated FAST lane at Pacific Highway will remain in operation, but the dedicated booth will be converted into a regular commercial inspection booth. -- Stop lights and queuing technology will stream commercial traffic to offer FAST vehicles priority access to any open inspection booth leading to reduced border congestion.

Enhancing trusted trader programs: Extending FAST benefits through infrastructure and membership expansion

