CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Quorum Information Technologies (Quorum) (TSX VENTURE: QIS) announced today that it has completed integration with the web-based customer service appointment scheduling system offered by General Motors, referred to as OSS (Online Service Scheduling).

General Motors' OSS system is available to dealerships in the US and Canada. The system gives them the ability to embed or link the scheduling system within their websites. Quorum's XSELLERATOR dealership management system (DMS) passes availability information to OSS and, in turn, OSS sends appointments made by customers with the system back to the DMS in real-time.

"Developing this capability with GM is a part of our on-going philosophy to enhance the communication and integration between dealership and manufacturer systems to provide seamless workflow and added value to the dealership," said Dan Ichelson, Quorum's Vice President of Product and Operations. "The new integration is available to our GM dealership customers at no cost. Once set-up with GM, they just need to contact our Support Centre to activate it," he added.

Quorum is demonstrating the system at the NADA Convention in New Orleans this weekend, January 27th-29th. To schedule a demonstration, please visit www.QuorumDMS.com/nada2017. Quorum is exhibiting in booth number 4219 at the convention.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its XSellerator product for GM, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, NAPA and Bumper to Bumper franchised dealership customers as well as other franchised, independent and some non-automotive dealerships. XSellerator is a dealership and customer management software product that automates, integrates and streamlines every process across departments in a dealership. One of the select North American suppliers under General Motors' DTAP program, Quorum is also one of largest DMS providers for GM's Canadian dealerships with nearly 30% of the market. Quorum is a Microsoft Partner in both Canada and the United States. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS and in 2016 was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com.

