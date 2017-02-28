PURCHASE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- A new study published in Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition shows the combination of amylopectin and chromium in Nutrition 21's patented ingredient Velositol doubles the muscle protein synthesis (MPS) rate compared to what was seen when using whey protein alone. Velositol increased MPS by 48 percent from baseline when combined with whey protein (6 grams), as compared to a 24 percent increase seen with whey protein alone. The significant increase in MPS, along with a non-significant increase in insulin to help initiate muscle growth, was noted in the study subjects made up of healthy men and women. Blood glucose levels remained in the healthy, normal range.

"This study shows Velositol has the ability to unlock the potential of protein, promote leaner body composition and enhance muscle building," said Joe Weiss, president of Nutrition 21. "This study confirmed our theories, and exceeded our expectations for Velositol."

The randomized, double-blind, single-dose, active-controlled crossover study was conducted at The Center for Applied Health Sciences in Stow, Ohio, on 10 healthy men and women ages 22-34. On two different occasions, participants were given a single dose of Velositol with 6 grams of whey protein or 6 grams of whey protein alone, and completed eight sets of bilateral isotonic leg extensions at a load equivalent to 80 percent of their estimated one-repetition maximum. The study was done over an eight-hour time period in which three muscle biopsies were taken at hours 2, 4 and 8 to measure muscle protein synthesis.

"Muscle biopsy studies are tightly controlled and highly invasive, so small sample sizes are very common. With a study like this, if you cannot show a difference with 10 people, it's unlikely one exists in the 'real world,'" said Tim N. Ziegenfuss, Ph.D., CSCS, FISSN, lead author of the study and CEO of Center for Applied Health Sciences. "The study results are impressive. It's not only statistically significant that Velositol doubled muscle protein synthesis, but also practically relevant for anyone who is active and may not be consuming enough protein to support enhanced muscle growth. Until this study was done, one of the only ways known to improve the anabolic response to resistance training was to consume more protein, which is not always practical. If future studies confirm our results, Velositol could be a huge benefit not only to people in their 20s and 30s, but especially those in their 40s and 50s and older whose muscles become more resistant to the anabolic effects of protein."

Given the success of this study, Nutrition 21 plans to fund more studies on Velositol to further demonstrate the additional benefits Velositol can provide. Currently a pre-clinical study is in progress to show how Velositol affects higher doses of whey protein as well as different types of protein including, pea protein and branch chain amino acids. Velositol was recently named a finalist and nominated for New Hope's NutrAward to be awarded at Natural Products Expo West on March 9, 2017. Expo West attendees may vote at: http://pages.newhope.com/NutrAwards-2017-Voting. For more information on Velositol, visit: http://nutrition21.com.

