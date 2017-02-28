iLuv's Aud Click is set to bring the brand closer to the forefront of smart technology



PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., 2017-02-28 21:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT developer iLuv Creative Technology today announced the coming launch of the company's first Alexa-enabled speaker, the Aud Click, in the UK and Germany. The dual wireless portable speaker can play your favorite music and uses an easy click-and-command function to connect to Amazon's popular Alexa voice service. Using Alexa, customers can control their smart home, get the news, traffic reports, weather reports, sports scores and more.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03819621-166c-4800-ae28-ba04b 97b26e6



"We are excited with the Aud Click as it will improve the quality of our consumer's lifestyle in many ways," said Jason Park, Head of Marketing at iLuv. "Our mission is to create products that make life easier, and with Alexa there's so many ways people can benefit. Using the Aud Click, for example, Alexa can manage your daily schedule and give you reminders. We are very glad that now we can expand our support to the customers in the UK and Germany."



The Aud Click is a portable WiFi & Bluetooth speaker with Amazon Alexa, and allows customers to:



ASK ALEXA FOR ASSISTANCE Alexa can answer questions, play music, read the news, get weather and traffic reports, control your smart home, and more. The Aud Click can also use Alexa skills such as ordering a car from Uber.



PLAY MUSIC FROM MAJOR SERVICES Simply click and ask Alexa to play your favorite songs. The Aud Click works with major services and stations, including Amazon Music, Tunein, and more. You can also play music from playlists on your phone. Even when you do not have WiFi access, you can still play music through Bluetooth connection directly from your phone.



BRING IT ANYWHERE The Aud Click is fully portable, so it can be brought with you on the go. The extremely small size makes the Aud Click the perfect companion for your next picnic in the park, walk to the beach, or even for the times you want to simply hang out at your friend's place. Anywhere that you want to go, bring the Aud Click with you and have your music by your side.



HEAR MUSIC IN HIGH QUALITY The Aud Click uses a unique open-ended speaker that can project further than most speakers of the same size. This impressive new technology allows the sound waves to expand further out, providing clean and crisp 360 degree omni-directional acoustics.



PLAY THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE Using WiFi, you can connect multiple Aud Click speakers together throughout your home. Through the app you can control the music in each room. Whether you want to play the same song throughout your house or provide a different atmosphere in each room, the Aud Click will meet your music playing needs. You can also have one set of multiple speakers to left mode and the other set to right mode as stereo.



Pricing and Availability



iLuv's Aud Click™ has an SRP of £49.99 or €49.99 which will be available in March at Amazon.co.uk and other select retailers.



Follow us on Facebook at iLuvCreative.



About iLuv



iLuv Creative Technology, the premier provider of the most comprehensive line of accessories for Apple, Samsung and smartphone devices, rapidly delivers products for today's discriminating consumers. Since inception, iLuv has amassed a total of 51 prestigious awards including 7 Red Dot Awards, 5 iF product design awards, 13 Good Design Awards, and 26 CES Innovation Awards. iLuv was also recognized with 3 Global iBrand Top 20 awards. These awards serve as recognition for our innovative design and engineering across a range of mobile accessories, including Connected Home-Connected Life products, audio speakers, headphones / earphones, chargers, cables, and protective cases. Headquartered in New York, iLuv is a division of jWIN Electronics Corp., a leading consumer electronics company since 1997. All iLuv products are conceived, designed and developed in New York and continue to lead in quality, value, design and innovation. Learn more about our distinctive range of products and why iLuv means 'Innovation × Lifestyle × Unquestionable Value' at www.iLuv.com.



The iLuv® trademark is the exclusive property of jWIN Electronics Corp. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other iLuv® trademarks, service marks, and logos may be registered or pending registration in the U.S. or in other countries. Any use of such marks by iLuv Creative Technology is under license. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2017 iLuv Creative Technology.



Media Contact: 516-626-7188 marketing@iLuv.com