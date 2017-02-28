LAS VEGAS, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- "Any Jackpot, Any Bet, Any Time!" That's the fun in Aristocrat's new Fast Cash™ slot game, the gaming industry's first rapid-hit, wide area progressive, multi-game product.

Aristocrat Vice President of North American Gaming Operations Siobhan Lane said, "We are thrilled about bringing the innovative Fast Cash product to our customers. With new installs happening every day, Fast Cash delivers a great jackpot experience that will drive great entertainment on casino floors, rewarding players across the country."

Recent Fast Cash jackpots include: $77,844.71 at Valley View Casino in Valley Center, California; $25,709.55 at San Manuel Indian Bingo & Casino in Highland, California; $23,692.29 at Route 66 Casino Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and $25,473 at Silverton Casino Hotel in Las Vegas.

In Fast Cash, players may select their preferred base game from four of their favorite Aristocrat titles, all in one machine -- Buffalo Deluxe™, Miss Kitty™, Timber Wolf Deluxe™ and Wicked Winnings II™.

Fast Cash is installed and live at locations from coast to coast, and dozens more locations are slated to follow quickly. Players can find where to play Fast Cash by visiting www.aristocrat-us.com/where-to-play or by quickly downloading the Aristocrat Where to Play app on the App Store.

For more information on Fast Cash or any of Aristocrat's games, visit www.aristocrat-us.com

About Aristocrat

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a leading global provider of land-based and online gaming solutions. The Company is licensed by more than 200 regulators and its products and services are available in more than 90 countries around the world. Aristocrat offers a diverse range of products and services including electronic gaming machines and casino management systems. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

