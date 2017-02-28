Technavio's latest report on the global signal jammer marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Signal jammers are used to create interference or block a signal or a range of frequencies to disrupt the transmission and reception of a signal. The global signal jammer market size is projected to grow to USD 3.92 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio analysts.

The top three emerging trends driving the global signal jammer market according to Technavio hardware and semiconductors research analysts are:

Ease of building software reprogrammable radios and related systems

Consistent investment to meet next generation capabilities

Increasing dependency of businesses on GPS-based applications

Ease of building software reprogrammable radios and related systems

Navin Rajendra, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for computing devices research talks about the advances in radio technology and wideband radio. He says, "The advances in the radio technology has enabled the development of new generation signal blockers. Semiconductor devices such as complementary metal oxide semiconductor and transistors have been upgraded, allowing for the development of low-power and multi-range functionalities in semiconductor chips

Signal jammers have evolved since they were first invented and had established itself as an indispensable fleet asset, which is integrated into all air wing combat missions. Firms such as Raytheon and BAE Systems are further enhancing the signal jammers technology, which will impact market penetration.

Consistent investment to meet next generation capabilities

The defense sector needs to invest into keeping up to date with all technologies to stay abreast in the global scenario. With increased connectivity, firms are now looking to improve the affordability of their products while increasing competitiveness via constant investments towards R&D to launch advanced jammers. Firms such as Raytheon are heavily investing into R&D to provide jammers with next generation capabilities to counter increasingly sophisticated threats from an enemy or hostile countries at lower costs.

Increasing dependency of businesses on GPS-based applications

"Many countries are heavily dependent on the global positioning system for a number of applications ranging from military and defense to online tracking of orders. When the nature of the object being tracked is sensitive, dependent parties make use of signal jammers to ensure a safe passage of their wares," says Navin.

Devices such as cell phone jammers and Wi-Fi jammers are used for different purposes by government authorities, the banking industry, and other private entities to protect the tracking of confidential documents, personnel, warfare, machines, and other data. The widespread adoption of these signal blockers is driving the market growth.

