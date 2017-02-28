Kaneka North America, LLC To Increase The Off List Selling Price For Kane Ace® Specialty Additives

PASADENA, Texas, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to continued increases of key raw materials due to market conditions beyond our control, Kaneka North America, LLC will increase the off list selling price for Kane Ace® specialty additives per the following schedule March 1, 2017 or as Contracts or Agreements allow:

PRODUCT March 1, 2017 INCREASE Kane Ace® MBS Impact Modifiers $0.20/lb. Kane Ace® Processing Aids $0.10/lb. Kane Ace® Acrylic Impact Modifiers $0.10/lb. Kane Ace® K-Blend - Performance Modifiers $0.10/lb.

Account managers will be contacting customers to review this situation in greater detail. Kaneka North America, LLC values each business relationship and appreciates the continued support.

About the Company

Kaneka Corporation is a global, diversified manufacturing company that produces and/or distributes pharmaceutical intermediaries, synthetic fibers, fine chemicals, polyimide film, food ingredients, medical devices and certain other specialized products. Kaneka North America LLC is a subsidiary of Kaneka Americas Holding, Inc.

Kane Ace® products are resin modifiers created based on a multilayer-structure polymer particle design (core-shell technology). These products disperse uniformly throughout the base resin and add a variety of functions. Kaneka manufactures and sells products that modify impact resistance, heat resistance and flame retardancy as well as products that add a light diffusion characteristic and other properties.

CONTACT: Craig Bastian 281-291-3139, craig.bastian@kaneka.com