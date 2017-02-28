Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) announced today that its corporate presentation will be webcast live at the Cowen and Company 37th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) from The Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston. The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company has a diversified commercial product portfolio and a substantial clinical pipeline of product candidates for chronic diseases that include schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170228006477/en/

Contacts:

Alkermes plc

Jennifer Zibuda, +1 781-609-6129

Corporate Communications

