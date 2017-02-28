GOODYEAR, AZ--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the opening of its Goodyear, Arizona branch located at 16326 West Yuma Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, March 3 at 12:00 p.m. A grand opening celebration and barbeque lunch will follow on Saturday, March 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Refreshments, prizes, and more will be available for attendees at the barbeque.

The Goodyear branch is managed by Heather Darcell, an Arizona resident of over 20 years. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Darcell previously served in the United States Army and worked for a bank before joining Mountain America Credit Union. Darcell has been a resident of Goodyear for the past ten years.

"The new Goodyear branch offers another convenient location for members in Arizona to enjoy our signature member service experience. We are thrilled to be growing in this market," says Darcell. "I am excited to see what our talented team can accomplish for our members, community, and local businesses."

The Goodyear branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle Checkingâ" account with customizable rewards like online shopping credits, cash gifts, loan discounts, credit monitoring and more. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131678/Images/Heather_Darcell_Goodyear_AZ-909e721f73708eeea046cca4bb977a77.jpg

Media Contact:

Bryan Packer

801-325-6439

Email contact

