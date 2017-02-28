DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Dig-it Underground, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIGX) announces today that the company anticipates announcing record annual revenues in excess of $1.4 Million in its upcoming December 31, 2016 financial report.

Mr. Lenoid Chernyakhovsky, the President of Dig-It Underground, Inc., stated that, "The principals within the company have worked hard to continue to grow the revenue of the company and that hard work is paying off, and is reflected by our 2016 annual revenue performance."

Mr. Chernyakhovsky added, "The company's December 31, 2016 report will be filed shortly and on time. This record annual revenue report comes on the heels of the company recently released record breaking Third Quarter Financials and the recent launch of the company's corporate website www.digitunder.com. Mr Chernyakhovsky concluded, "As a reminder to the shareholders of the company, that our growth and expansion is a work in progress, we will continue growing and building and we are looking forward to a strong business performance in 2017."

Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab, a wholly owned subsidiary, currently has three locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas Metroplex area. Having operated for more than ten years, the operation is providing crucial stability to the company's other growth and expansion plans. Mr. Chernyakhovsky added, "Our ability to stabilize earning and income at these new levels, is giving us the strength we need to move forward with our growth plan and continue to target larger and even more profitable acquisitions and continue to experience these record breaking numbers."

ABOUT DIGX: Expressions Chiropractic & Rehab, our Wholly Owned Subsidiary, currently has three locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas Metroplex. For over 10 years, Expressions has provided Chiropractic, Rehab, and other Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) services to our patients and service area. Expressions is currently group credentialed with over 487 Insurance Plans, allowing instant access to patients, and the ability to expand the Company's operations to new locations with minimal additional expenditures towards Insurance Claims cost. CAM is an estimated $33 Billion per year segment of the Health Care Industry and is used by 83 Million American adults annually. The demand for natural health care services is growing rapidly, as consumers become increasingly interested and educated in disease prevention and health maintenance. Chiropractic is recognized by Federal and State Governments as a viable alternative to traditional health care services, and, as such, is accepted for reimbursement by government-sponsored insurance programs, most third-party payers and managed care plans.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dig-it Underground, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Dig-it Underground, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. There may be other factors not mentioned above that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by applicable securities laws.

