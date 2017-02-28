sprite-preloader
Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: TMK) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.15 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 3, 2017. The dividend will be paid on May 1, 2017.

Torchmark Corporation is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct response, and exclusive and independent agencies. Torchmark has several nationally recognized insurance subsidiaries. Globe Life And Accident is a direct-response provider of life insurance known for its administrative efficiencies. American Income Life provides individual life insurance to working families. Liberty National Life is one of the oldest traditional life insurers in the Southeast. United American is a consumer-oriented provider of supplemental life and health insurance. Family Heritage Life provides individual supplemental health insurance.


