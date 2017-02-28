

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $196.33 million, or $0.28 per share. This was higher than $129.66 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $1.81 billion last year.



Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $196.33 Mln. vs. $129.66 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.34 - $2.35 Bln



