VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/28/17 -- Boughton Law is pleased to announce Conrad Nest as the newest lawyer to join the Vancouver-based business law firm. Mr. Nest adds his securities expertise to Boughton Law's range of legal services.

Mr. Nest brings over 16 years worth of experience advising local and international clients. His securities practise includes a variety of matters related to cross-border mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and debt offering, including seed capital, venture capital financings, initial public offerings, reverse mergers, PIPES and secondary public offerings.

He has worked with a diverse catalogue of clients, giving him a wealth of knowledge across a variety of sectors including mining, energy and technology-related fields. He also has significant experience advising clients across a wide range of matters including takeover bids, structuring business combinations, negotiating commercial agreements, and ongoing corporate governance and securities law compliance.

"We are excited to welcome Conrad to the Boughton Law team - he is an exceptional lawyer and we look forward to working alongside him," said Jordan Dixon, Chief Financial and Operating Officer at Boughton Law. "Conrad brings with him an in-depth and broad knowledge of his field and significant experience across a wide range of matters, making him an asset to his team and clients."

Mr. Nest earned a Bachelor of Arts at the University of British Columbia and an LLB degree from the University of Victoria. He is the former editor of the University of Victoria Law Journal and is a member of the Washington State and British Columbia Bar Associations.

"I am pleased to be joining Boughton Law and am enthusiastic about working alongside such an innovative and successful team," said Mr. Nest. "The firm has a reputation for delivering exceptional work and I look forward to contributing to their ongoing success."

About Boughton Law

Boughton Law is a Vancouver-based law firm servicing organizations and individuals for business, dispute resolution, personal and public sector related legal matters. The distinctly West Coast law firm offers a full range of legal services inside and out of British Columbia. Boughton Law uses innovation, collaboration and out-of-the-box thinking to help provide its clients with swift, practical, effective solutions to any number of different legal matters. Bound by innovation, not tradition, Boughton Law continues to redefine the way it practices law.

