Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2017) - BFK Capital Corp. (TSXV: BFK.P) ("BFK" or the "Company"), a Capital Pool Company, and The Hydropothecary Corporation ("THC"), are pleased to announce that BFK has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (as defined under TSXV Policy 2.4) with THC whereby BFK will acquire all of the securities of THC by way of a three-cornered amalgamation pursuant to the laws of Canada, BFK will change its name to "The Hydropothecary Corporation" and the directors and management of THC will become the directors and management of the resulting issuer (the "Transaction"). BFK and THC are also pleased to announce that BFK has filed its filing statement dated February 28, 2017 (the "Filing Statement") with respect to the Transaction. For further details with respect to the Transaction, please see the Filing Statement which is available under BFK's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, it is expected that the Transaction will be completed on or around March 16, 2017. BFK received the approvals required from its shareholders to complete the Transaction on January 25, 2017, and THC has scheduled a meeting of its shareholders to seek approval for the Transaction for March 14, 2017.

"We are excited by the progress we've made towards our going public transaction and look forward to having more shareholders be a part of the Hydropothecary story", says Sebastien St-Louis, CEO, Hydropothecary. "The timing couldn't be better given Hydropothecary's continued growth with the introduction of the H2 midmarket product line."

On closing of the Transaction, the resulting issuer is expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the trading symbol "THCX".

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about the closing of the Transaction and the parties' ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur or that, if the Transaction does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above. BFK and THC assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Cautionary Statements

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSXV requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Riccardo Forno

CEO

BFK Capital Corp.

(416) 361-2817

Sebastien St-Louis

President and CEO

The Hydropothecary Corporation

(613) 293-4515